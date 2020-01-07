200701-N-PH222-1163 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Shaun D. Samaroo, from New York, hangs a smoke containment curtain during damage control training aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 00:32
|Photo ID:
|6265521
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-PH222-1163
|Resolution:
|2486x3480
|Size:
|748.79 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Hangs Smoke Containment Curtain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT