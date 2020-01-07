USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations

200701-N-HS117-2009
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Romero, from Lancaster, Calif., demonstrates patient response treatment in the medical department aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/Released)
|07.01.2020
|07.03.2020 00:33
|6265517
|200701-N-HS117-2009
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
