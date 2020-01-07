Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jeffery Southerland 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200701-N-HS117-2009
    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tyler Romero, from Lancaster, Calif., demonstrates patient response treatment in the medical department aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

