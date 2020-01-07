200701-N-FP334-1064 (July 01, 2020) PHILIPPINE SEA

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) heave around a messenger line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler John Ericsson (T-AO 194). Ralph Johnson is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 23:00 Photo ID: 6265509 VIRIN: 200701-N-FP334-1064 Resolution: 4214x3676 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.