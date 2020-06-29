Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wear the sweater: A PRIDE story

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Tristen Flying Horse, 2nd Munitions Squadron stockpile technician, conducts work at his computer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 29, 2020. Flying Horse shares his journey of struggle and resiliency to encourage others in LGBTQ community. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Cassandra Johnson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear the sweater: A PRIDE story [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wear the sweater: A PRIDE story

