Col. Mark Coble, Commander, Task Force Highlander, Iowa Army National Guard, visits with Capt. Michael Halbur, Officer in Charge, Test Iowa Storm Lake, Army National Guard and 1st Lt. Matt Wulf, second in charge, 185th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard in Storm Lake at a testing site on June 30, 2020. Task Force Highlander combined with Task Forces West, East and Central to form a centrally located and operationally efficient way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 15:53 Photo ID: 6264548 VIRIN: 200630-Z-OH907-005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.97 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Task Force Commander visits Western Iowa [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.