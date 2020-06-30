Col. Mark Coble, Commander, Task Force Highlander, Iowa Army National Guard, visits with Soldiers and Airman at a testing site in Council Bluffs on June 30, 2020. Task Force Highlander combined with Task Forces West, East and Central to form a centrally located and operationally efficient way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6264547
|VIRIN:
|200630-Z-OH907-004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New Task Force Commander visits Western Iowa [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT