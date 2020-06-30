Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Task Force Commander visits Western Iowa [Image 1 of 8]

    New Task Force Commander visits Western Iowa

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Col. Mark Coble, Commander, Task Force Highlander, Iowa Army National Guard, visits the west call center to observe operations in Sioux City on June 30, 2020. Task Force Highlander combined with Task Forces West, East and Central to form a centrally located and operationally efficient way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Task Force Commander visits Western Iowa [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

