200702-N-OA516-1033

SAN DIEGO (July 2, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrives at her homeport of Naval Base San Diego following more than two years of restoration and modernization at Huntington Ingalls Industries - Ingalls Shipbuilding Division's Pascagoula, Mississippi shipyard. The ship was damaged during a 2017 collision that claimed the lives of seven Sailors. While in San Diego, the crew will complete extensive training and certifications through Basic, Advanced, and Integrated phases of training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/Released)

