    200702-N-OA516-1033 [Image 2 of 3]

    200702-N-OA516-1033

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 2, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) arrives at her homeport of Naval Base San Diego following more than two years of restoration and modernization at Huntington Ingalls Industries - Ingalls Shipbuilding Division's Pascagoula, Mississippi shipyard. The ship was damaged during a 2017 collision that claimed the lives of seven Sailors. While in San Diego, the crew will complete extensive training and certifications through Basic, Advanced, and Integrated phases of training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200702-N-OA516-1033 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

