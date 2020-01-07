Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200701-N-KK394-1011 [Image 3 of 3]

    200701-N-KK394-1011

    CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in an enlisted surface warfare qualification preliminary board-of-review in the crew's lounge of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    VIRIN: 200701-N-KK394-1011
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200701-N-KK394-1011 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

