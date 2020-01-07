200701-N-ZM949-1004

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Angelle Voegele guides an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, into the hangar bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) July 1, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

