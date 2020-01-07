Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200701-N-FA490-1411 [Image 6 of 6]

    200701-N-FA490-1411

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Leonel Camoconde, left, fires an M9 pistol, while Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class William Rose instructs him during a small arms live fire exercise on the flightdeck of Halsey, July 1, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 11:18
    Photo ID: 6263057
    VIRIN: 200701-N-FA490-1411
    Resolution: 7312x4877
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200701-N-FA490-1411 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200701-N-FA490-1605
    200701-N-FA490-1202
    200701-N-FA490-1397
    200701-N-FA490-1399
    200701-N-FA490-1478
    200701-N-FA490-1411

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    DDG
    Destroyer
    USN
    Halsey
    FA490
    Langholf
    Enhanced CN ops

