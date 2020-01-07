200701-N-FA490-1411

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Leonel Camoconde, left, fires an M9 pistol, while Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class William Rose instructs him during a small arms live fire exercise on the flightdeck of Halsey, July 1, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

