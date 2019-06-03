Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kyle Lackinger [Image 2 of 2]

    Kyle Lackinger

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. – Kyle Lackinger, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer, won the Technology to the Warfighter Award, the command announced July 1. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Lackinger with the award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Awarded for Impact on ‘Technology to the Warfighter’

