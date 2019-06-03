DAHLGREN, Va. – Kyle Lackinger, a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) engineer, won the Technology to the Warfighter Award, the command announced July 1. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Lackinger with the award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6262191
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-DE005-001
|Resolution:
|3020x3776
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kyle Lackinger [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Awarded for Impact on ‘Technology to the Warfighter’
LEAVE A COMMENT