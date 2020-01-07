U.S. Army Lt. Col. Marcus S. Hunter, outgoing battalion commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Africa, delivers his farewell speech during the battalion change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 03:55 Photo ID: 6260332 VIRIN: 200701-A-JM436-0339 Resolution: 8085x5390 Size: 9.2 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.