During the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion change of command ceremony held at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roger L. Cloutier (center), Lt. Col. Marcus S. Hunter (left), outgoing battalion commander and Lt. Col. John M. Baker, incoming battalion commander, render salutes to the flags. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 03:54 Photo ID: 6260326 VIRIN: 200701-A-JM436-0148 Resolution: 7650x5100 Size: 10.76 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.