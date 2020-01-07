U.S. Army Africa Soldiers prepare for the USARAF battalion change of command ceremony July 01, 2020, on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza Italy. Lt. Col. John M. Baker assumed command, replacing Lt. Col. Marcus S. Hunter as the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Africa. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 03:54
|Photo ID:
|6260325
|VIRIN:
|200701-A-JM436-0123
|Resolution:
|7848x5232
|Size:
|14.18 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
