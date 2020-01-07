Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020

U.S. Army Africa Soldiers prepare for the USARAF battalion change of command ceremony July 01, 2020, on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza Italy. Lt. Col. John M. Baker assumed command, replacing Lt. Col. Marcus S. Hunter as the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Africa. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

