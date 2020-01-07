U.S. Army Lt. Col. Marcus S. Hunter, outgoing battalion commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Africa, delivers a speech during an award ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 03:54
|Photo ID:
|6260323
|VIRIN:
|200701-A-JM436-0058
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command Ceremony, Vicenza, Italy, July 01, 2020 [Image 12 of 12], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT