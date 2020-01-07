PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Sailors watch an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, deliver cargo to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN