PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice William Caliman, from Columbus, Ohio, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Boyce, from Madison, Wis., move away from an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, as it lifts cargo from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

