PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice William Caliman, from Columbus, Ohio, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Boyce, from Madison, Wis., attach a cargo leg to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

