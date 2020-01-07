PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice William Caliman, from Columbus, Ohio, left, and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Boyce, from Madison, Wis., attach a cargo leg to an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 03:49
|Photo ID:
|6260316
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-XX200-1177
|Resolution:
|6766x3806
|Size:
|790.51 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Hometown:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
