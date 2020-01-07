PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Sailors watch an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, deliver cargo to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 03:48
|Photo ID:
|6260312
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-LH674-1189
|Resolution:
|4826x3217
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
