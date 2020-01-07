Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 11]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Seaman Kaylianna Genier 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) U.S. Sailors watch an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, deliver cargo to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 03:48
    Photo ID: 6260310
    VIRIN: 200701-N-LH674-1186
    Resolution: 4336x3252
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 11 of 11], by SN Kaylianna Genier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Pacific Ocean
    Aircraft Carrier

