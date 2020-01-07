PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Dallas Josey, from Oxford, Ohio, signals the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, as it delivers supplies to the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

