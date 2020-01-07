PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Carrier Strike Group Nine, launches aircraft from a control room below the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 30, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 00:10 Photo ID: 6260202 VIRIN: 200630-N-XX200-2036 Resolution: 4528x6784 Size: 960.72 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.