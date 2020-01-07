Coast Guard rescues 4 mariners near Surfside Beach, Texas

A capsized vessel floats near Surfside Beach, Texas, July 1, 2020. A Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene and rescued four mariners and their dog. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 20:24
|Photo ID:
|6260143
|VIRIN:
|200701-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
