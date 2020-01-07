Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 mariners, dog near Surfside Beach, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A capsized vessel floats near Surfside Beach, Texas, July 1, 2020. A Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew was launched to the scene and rescued four mariners and their dog. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    capsized vessel
    Station Freeport

