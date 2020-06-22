Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Schriever welcomes its first U.S. Space Force service member

    Schriever welcomes its first U.S. Space Force service member

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Second Lt. Zachary Warlick, 50th Space Communications Squadron senior watch officer, right, accomplishes his in-processing requirements with finance while Airman 1st Class Vlada Iakovenko, 50th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, left, guides him through the process at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2020. After earning his U.S. Space Force commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, Warlick is the first member of the USSF to be assigned to Schriever. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 19:52
    Photo ID: 6260127
    VIRIN: 200622-F-PJ004-1016
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 829.54 KB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Schriever welcomes its first U.S. Space Force service member, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    lieutenant
    first
    Colorado
    USSF
    Schriever AFB
    50th Space Wing
    space force
    United States Space Force
    U.S. Space Force
    USAFA Graduate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT