Schriever welcomes its first U.S. Space Force service member

Second Lt. Zachary Warlick, 50th Space Communications Squadron senior watch officer, right, accomplishes his in-processing requirements with finance while Airman 1st Class Vlada Iakovenko, 50th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, left, guides him through the process at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2020. After earning his U.S. Space Force commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado, Warlick is the first member of the USSF to be assigned to Schriever. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Lovelace)

