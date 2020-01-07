Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Continuation Pay" under Blended Retirement System

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    in January 2018, the retirement package offered to servicemembers DOD-wide was modernized and the Blended Retirement System was born. Part of that program, includes a bonus for Soldiers at their 11th year, with an obligation of serving an additional 4 years. Members of the National Guard or Reserve in a drilling status may be eligible to receive a multiplier of 0.5 to six times their monthly basic pay (as if serving on active-duty). (Alaska National Guard Courtesy Photo)

    Military-wide Blended Retirement System offers attractive “Continuation Pay” bonus: Alaska Army National Guard brings awareness to overlooked incentive

