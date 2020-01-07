"Continuation Pay" under Blended Retirement System

in January 2018, the retirement package offered to servicemembers DOD-wide was modernized and the Blended Retirement System was born. Part of that program, includes a bonus for Soldiers at their 11th year, with an obligation of serving an additional 4 years. Members of the National Guard or Reserve in a drilling status may be eligible to receive a multiplier of 0.5 to six times their monthly basic pay (as if serving on active-duty). (Alaska National Guard Courtesy Photo)
