in January 2018, the retirement package offered to servicemembers DOD-wide was modernized and the Blended Retirement System was born. Part of that program, includes a bonus for Soldiers at their 11th year, with an obligation of serving an additional 4 years. Members of the National Guard or Reserve in a drilling status may be eligible to receive a multiplier of 0.5 to six times their monthly basic pay (as if serving on active-duty). (Alaska National Guard Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:57 Photo ID: 6260126 VIRIN: 200701-Z-A3507-0002 Resolution: 768x501 Size: 71.02 KB Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Continuation Pay" under Blended Retirement System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.