    50th FSS changes command

    SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Dennis Rogers 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian Kehl, 50th Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the 50th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Gisselle Oppenlander, incoming 50th FSS commander, during a change of command ceremony June 30, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Oppenlander took command of the 50th FSS, which is responsible for providing installation personnel support activities to Schriever Airmen and civilian personnel. Oppenlander comes to Schriever from Hill AFB, Utah where she served as the deputy director of the 75th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 15:36
    Photo ID: 6259929
    VIRIN: 200630-F-WR604-0026
    Resolution: 2157x1438
    Size: 923.78 KB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th FSS changes command, by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air Force
    Schriever Air Force Base
    Force Support Squadron
    FSS
    50th Space Wing
    Space Force

