Col. Brian Kehl, 50th Mission Support Group commander, left, passes the 50th Force Support Squadron guidon to Maj. Gisselle Oppenlander, incoming 50th FSS commander, during a change of command ceremony June 30, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Oppenlander took command of the 50th FSS, which is responsible for providing installation personnel support activities to Schriever Airmen and civilian personnel. Oppenlander comes to Schriever from Hill AFB, Utah where she served as the deputy director of the 75th Force Support Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Dennis Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 15:36 Photo ID: 6259929 VIRIN: 200630-F-WR604-0026 Resolution: 2157x1438 Size: 923.78 KB Location: SCHRIEVER AFB, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 50th FSS changes command, by Dennis Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.