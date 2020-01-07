Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company MCMAP [Image 6 of 7]

    Golf Company MCMAP

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 1, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

