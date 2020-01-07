Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 1, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6259644
|VIRIN:
|200701-M-VX661-1033
|Resolution:
|5716x3811
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golf Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT