Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf Company MCMAP [Image 2 of 7]

    Golf Company MCMAP

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) session at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, July 1, 2020. Recruits were taught basic self-defense to prepare them for close combat encounters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 12:24
    Photo ID: 6259643
    VIRIN: 200701-M-VX661-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company MCMAP [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company MCMAP
    Golf Company MCMAP
    Golf Company MCMAP
    Golf Company MCMAP
    Golf Company MCMAP
    Golf Company MCMAP
    Golf Company MCMAP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #MCRDSD #RecruitTraining

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT