    200626-N-YZ222-0094 [Image 5 of 5]

    200626-N-YZ222-0094

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anna Liesa Hussey 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (June 26, 2020) Adm. Craig S. Faller, commander of U.S. Southern Command, talks to the crewmembers of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Farragut (DDG 99) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60 (HSM 60) on the flightdeck of the Lassen at Naval Station Mayport. Lassen and Farragut recently returned from a nine-month deployment as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), which included conducting maritime security and enhanced counter narcotic operations in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anna-Liesa Hussey/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 10:55
    Photo ID: 6259462
    VIRIN: 200626-N-YZ222-0094
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.13 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200626-N-YZ222-0094 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anna Liesa Hussey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Lassen
    DDG 82
    U.S. Southern Command
    USS Farragut
    EnhancedCNops
    U.S.Naval Forces Southern Command

