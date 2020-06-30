Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing Security Forces Incentive Flight [Image 15 of 15]

    104th Fighter Wing Security Forces Incentive Flight

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Security Forces operations superintendent, poses in front of an F-15 Eagle with his family after his incentive flight June 30, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Gardner received his incentive flight for being recognized as the 2018 Air National Guard Staff Non-Commissioned Officer of the year and for managing joint Quick reaction Force for Civil Disturbance Operations in the greater Boston area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 09:47
    Photo ID: 6258565
    VIRIN: 200630-Z-IE380-1303
    Resolution: 4405x3146
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Security Forces Incentive Flight [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Sara Kolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-15
    ANG
    Incentive Flight
    Security Forces
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW

