104th Fighter Wing Security Forces Incentive Flight

Senior Master Sgt. Michael Gardner, 104th Fighter Wing Security Forces operations superintendent, lands after his incentive flight in an F-15 Eagle June 30, 2020, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Gardner received his incentive flight for being recognized as the 2018 Air National Guard Staff Non-Commissioned Officer of the year and for managing joint Quick reaction Force for Civil Disturbance Operations in the greater Boston area. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sara Kolinski)

