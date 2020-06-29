USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

200629-N-OW019-0007 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Austin Krehbiel, from Hamilton, Ohio, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), talks on a sound-powered phone in a main engine room. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

