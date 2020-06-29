200629-N-OW019-0007 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Austin Krehbiel, from Hamilton, Ohio, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), talks on a sound-powered phone in a main engine room. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 07:56
|Photo ID:
|6257526
|VIRIN:
|200629-N-OW019-0007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|967.2 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|HAMILTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Princeton Sailors stand watch, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
