USS Princeton Sailors stand watch

200629-N-OW019-0005 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) Fireman Austin Krehbiel, left, from Hamilton, Ohio, and Gas Turbine System Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Rachel Chance, from Panama City Beach, Fla., both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), monitor readings on a computer screen in main engine room one. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

