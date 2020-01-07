NAVSTA Rota Holds Annual Flag Raising Ceremony

200701-N-KH151-0064 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 1, 2020) Service members assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain, stand at attention during the annual flag raising ceremony, July 1, 2020. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)

