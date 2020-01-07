200701-N-KH151-0064 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 1, 2020) Service members assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Activities Spain, stand at attention during the annual flag raising ceremony, July 1, 2020. While raising the flag is a daily occurrence on most U.S. military installations around the world, Naval Station Rota is only permitted to fly the American flag with special permission from the base’s Spanish admiral in chief in accordance with the Agreement on Defense Cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Otero)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 06:38
|Photo ID:
|6257516
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-KH151-0064
|Resolution:
|4543x3245
|Size:
|8.4 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, CADIZ, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Holds Annual Flag Raising Ceremony, by PO2 Eduardo T Otero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
