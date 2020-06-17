Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ECES HVAC section cools Ali Al Salem [Image 4 of 5]

    386th ECES HVAC section cools Ali Al Salem

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt Brandon Bingham, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, performs preventive maintenance on an HVAC unit at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Francis Lalic)

    TAGS

    Deployed
    HVAC
    386th AEW
    386th ECES

