Airman 1st Class Tony Hawkins, 386th Civil Engineer Squadron HVAC technician, repairs the HVAC ductwork on an oudoor vent at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Francis Lalic)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6257438
|VIRIN:
|200701-F-XX000-1002
|Resolution:
|2880x4032
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
386th ECES HVAC section cools Ali Al Salem
