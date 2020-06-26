Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 mission to Guam [Image 6 of 6]

    C-17 mission to Guam

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 26, 2020. The 535th AS demonstrated a joint forcible entry into Andresen Air Force Base, Guam, after a direct flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 00:35
    Photo ID: 6257416
    VIRIN: 200626-F-RE693-0128
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 mission to Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 mission to Guam
    C-17 mission to Guam
    C-17 mission to Guam
    C-17 mission to Guam
    C-17 mission to Guam
    C-17 mission to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
    AIRMEN
    PACAF
    C-17
    GUAM
    DOD
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM
    U.S. MILITARY
    HICKAM
    PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    HAWAII
    MILITARY
    AIR FORCE
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    USAF
    JBER
    AAFB
    INDOPACOM
    UNITED STATES INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND
    U.S.PACIFIC AIR FORCES
    COVID19
    SOCIAL DISTANCING
    READYAF
    COVIDUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT