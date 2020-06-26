A C-17 Globemaster III takes off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 26, 2020. The 535th AS demonstrated a joint forcible entry into Andresen Air Force Base, Guam, after a direct flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6257415
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-RE693-0122
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C-17 mission to Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT