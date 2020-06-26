Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 mission to Guam [Image 2 of 6]

    C-17 mission to Guam

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sergeant Derek Bradley, 735th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services supervisor,
    performs laboratory services on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 26, 2020. The 735th AMS supports global airlift in the Indo-Pacific region
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 mission to Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

