Several C-17 Globemaster IIIs with the 535th Airlift Squadron sit on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 26, 2020. The 535th AS demonstrated a joint forcible entry into Andresen Air Force Base, Guam, after a direct flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. .(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 00:36 Photo ID: 6257411 VIRIN: 200626-F-RE693-0026 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.12 MB Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C-17 mission to Guam [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.