Travis Airmen carve way forward for racial equality

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sterling, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, speaks during a Juneteenth event aimed at addressing racial inequalities within the United States and the Air Force June 19, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Sterling shared his experiences with racism and the lessons he learned from them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

