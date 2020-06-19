Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis Airmen carve way forward for racial equality

    Travis Airmen carve way forward for racial equality

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, attends a Juneteenth forum aimed at addressing racial inequalities both within the United States and Air Force June 19, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The conversation addressed instances of racial discrimination in and out of the Air Force in the interest of eliminating both conscious and unconscious discrimination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    racism
    juneteenth
    racial disparity
    racial equity

