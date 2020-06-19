Travis Airmen carve way forward for racial equality

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, attends a Juneteenth forum aimed at addressing racial inequalities both within the United States and Air Force June 19, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The conversation addressed instances of racial discrimination in and out of the Air Force in the interest of eliminating both conscious and unconscious discrimination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

