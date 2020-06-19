Travis Airmen carve way forward for racial equality

Grayland Hilt, 60th Air Mobility Wing Equal Opportunity director, speaks during a Juneteenth event aimed at addressing racial inequalities within the United States and the Air Force June 19, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hilt shared his experiences with racism and stressed the importance of promoting equality in and out of the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

