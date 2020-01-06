U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Omar Godoy and Master Sgt. Jordan Kennedy from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing's Security Forces Squadron, assist with transporting a elderly pedestrian by pushing his wheelchair up Temple Ave in Los Angeles, California. June 1, 2019. Courtesy photo by California Military Department.
|06.01.2020
|06.30.2020 16:43
|6257081
|200601-F-QY689-669
|4032x3024
|682.26 KB
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|2
|1
|0
If not us, then who? Serving California with small gestures from two defender Guardsmen.
