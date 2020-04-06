Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If not us, then who? Serving California with small gestures from two defender Guardsmen.

    If not us, then who? Serving California with small gestures from two defender Guardsmen.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Omar Godoy from the 146th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron, patrols the top of parking garage of the Westfield Mall in Culver City, California. June 3, 2020. Godoy and his team of 28 airmen are assigned to patrol and protect the mall at the request of the Culver City Police Department due to credible threats of vandalism and looting in the greater Los Angeles area. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 16:43
    Photo ID: 6257077
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-QY689-0002
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 10.63 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, If not us, then who? Serving California with small gestures from two defender Guardsmen. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

