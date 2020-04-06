If not us, then who? Serving California with small gestures from two defender Guardsmen.

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Omar Godoy from the 146th Airlift Wing Security Forces Squadron, patrols the top of parking garage of the Westfield Mall in Culver City, California. June 3, 2020. Godoy and his team of 28 airmen are assigned to patrol and protect the mall at the request of the Culver City Police Department due to credible threats of vandalism and looting in the greater Los Angeles area. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis.

