    Warrior of the Week, A1C Sara Marinelli [Image 1 of 2]

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Scofield, right, 60th Maintenance Squadron squadron superintendent, recognize Airman 1st Class Sara Marinelli, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, as the Warrior of the Week, June 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 15:33
    Photo ID: 6256975
    VIRIN: 200623-F-RU983-1139
    Resolution: 3600x2358
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, A1C Sara Marinelli [Image 2 of 2], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    Heide Couch
    F-RU983
    USAF Photo
    60 AMW PA

