U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Scofield, right, 60th Maintenance Squadron squadron superintendent, recognize Airman 1st Class Sara Marinelli, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, as the Warrior of the Week, June 23, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The program recognizes outstanding Airmen who have made significant contributions to their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 15:33 Photo ID: 6256975 VIRIN: 200623-F-RU983-1139 Resolution: 3600x2358 Size: 5.8 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, A1C Sara Marinelli [Image 2 of 2], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.