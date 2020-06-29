LGBT Community Member Johanna Flores Brings Perspective to the NIWC Pacific Mission

Supporting a diverse Navy requires a diverse workforce that can offer multiple perspectives to carrying out the Center's mission. Navy veteran Johanna L. Flores, deputy project manager for the Collaborative Software Armory (CSA), Modernization Application Growth and Innovation Center (MAGIC) and Application Arsenal, contributes to that diversity at NIWC Pacific. In this courtesy photo from the couple, Flores (left) poses with her wife, Ivonne, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

