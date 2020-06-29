Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBT Community Member Johanna Flores Brings Perspective to the NIWC Pacific Mission [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific

    Supporting a diverse Navy requires a diverse workforce that can offer multiple perspectives to carrying out the Center's mission. Navy veteran Johanna L. Flores, deputy project manager for the Collaborative Software Armory (CSA), Modernization Application Growth and Innovation Center (MAGIC) and Application Arsenal, contributes to that diversity at NIWC Pacific. In this courtesy photo from the couple, Flores (left) poses with her wife, Ivonne, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

    LGBT
    LGBTQ+
    DoD Pride
    Johanna Flores

